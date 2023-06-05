Citigroup Inc. Sells 663 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTEC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TTEC by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $33.68 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

