Citigroup Inc. Takes $551,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

