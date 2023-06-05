Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after buying an additional 506,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,400 shares in the company, valued at $910,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 79,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,395,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $953,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and sold 289,876 shares worth $8,734,947. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

