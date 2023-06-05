Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Masonite International Stock Up 7.1 %

DOOR opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.