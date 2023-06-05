Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

