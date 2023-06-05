Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces $0.49 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.
