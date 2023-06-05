Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces $0.49 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

