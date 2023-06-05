Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 864,508 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

