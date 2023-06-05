Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 187,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.