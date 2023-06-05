Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 26,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $96.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

