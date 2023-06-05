Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $18.72.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

