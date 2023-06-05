Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,588,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 316,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,047,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAG stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

