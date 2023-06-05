Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

