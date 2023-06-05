Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,112 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUBO stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.30. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.