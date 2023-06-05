Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Wallbox Company Profile

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

