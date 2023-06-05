Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.82 on Monday. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

