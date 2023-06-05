Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 34,782 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 615,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 239,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

