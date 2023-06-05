Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,877 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation Price Performance

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,781 shares of company stock worth $987,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.