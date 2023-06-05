Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,768 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $7.67 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.