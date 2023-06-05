Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 50,100 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $144.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

