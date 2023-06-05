Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,342 shares of company stock valued at $987,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

