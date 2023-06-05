Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

