Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $115,000 Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $483.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.48. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.35.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

