Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO opened at $7.93 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

