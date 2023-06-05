Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 583,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 864,226 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 530,344 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,991,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

