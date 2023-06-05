Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Up 6.9 %

UNIT stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.