Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,909 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KMF opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

In other Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

See Also

