Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $110,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of SMR opened at $7.67 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.88.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
