Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $124,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period.

Leslie's Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Leslie's

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

