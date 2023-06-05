Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $126,000 in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF alerts:

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:DWAT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

About Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF

The Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund-of-funds that primarily aims for capital appreciation with capital preservation as its secondary objective. DWAT was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.