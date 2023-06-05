Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 1.46. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

