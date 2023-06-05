Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF opened at $6.14 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

