Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $6.06 on Monday. BioVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioVie

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

