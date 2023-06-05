Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

