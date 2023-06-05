Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Indonesia Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Indonesia Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Indonesia Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of INDO opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.