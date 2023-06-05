Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

