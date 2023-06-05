Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 290,017 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 238,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

