Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 290,017 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 238,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.