Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,627 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

