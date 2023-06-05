Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 56,250 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Velo3D by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 488,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Velo3D by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 8.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $87,548. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Velo3D Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:VLD opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.83. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

