Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 63,302 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

