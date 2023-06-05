Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $385.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NETI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Eneti in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

