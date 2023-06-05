Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.