Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.
Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66.
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
