Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

