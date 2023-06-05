Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,605 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Samsara by 13.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 27.9 %

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,641.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,310,920 shares of company stock worth $101,933,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.