Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 728,014 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX opened at $3.52 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,276 shares of company stock valued at $69,647. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

