Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Stock Up 1.4 %

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

