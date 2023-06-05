Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
