Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRPT opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

