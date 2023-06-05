Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.8 %

Hagerty stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.58.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.58 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

