Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.